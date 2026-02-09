Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Amidst Allegations of Voice Suppression

In a scathing critique of the Central government, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat accused the ruling party of 'suppressing the voice of the Opposition' during Monday's parliamentary proceedings. Bhagat lamented the imposition of measures within the house, urging a no-confidence motion as a response to this 'sad state of affairs.'

Sources on Monday confirmed that Congress MPs, supported by the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Discussions with other parties, excluding the undecided Trinamool Congress (TMC), are ongoing to build further support.

With bipartisan backing, Congress claims it has the quorum needed to initiate the motion even if some parties abstain. Meanwhile, a tense atmosphere clouded Parliament as proceedings were repeatedly adjourned, amid calls for discussion on pertinent issues like the India-US interim trade framework.

Adding to the controversy, Rahul Gandhi alleged broken promises regarding the opportunity to voice specific concerns. Despite Gandhi's statement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju contested these claims, maintaining that no such assurance was provided in conversations involving Speaker Om Birla and Congress members.

(With inputs from agencies.)