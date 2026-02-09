Left Menu

Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Amidst Allegations of Voice Suppression

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticizes the Central government for stifling the opposition, prompting a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Supported by parties like DMK and Samajwadi Party, the motion reflects mounting political tension. Despite disagreements over assurances, Congress aims to proceed within legal bounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:57 IST
Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Amidst Allegations of Voice Suppression
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the Central government, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat accused the ruling party of 'suppressing the voice of the Opposition' during Monday's parliamentary proceedings. Bhagat lamented the imposition of measures within the house, urging a no-confidence motion as a response to this 'sad state of affairs.'

Sources on Monday confirmed that Congress MPs, supported by the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), had signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Discussions with other parties, excluding the undecided Trinamool Congress (TMC), are ongoing to build further support.

With bipartisan backing, Congress claims it has the quorum needed to initiate the motion even if some parties abstain. Meanwhile, a tense atmosphere clouded Parliament as proceedings were repeatedly adjourned, amid calls for discussion on pertinent issues like the India-US interim trade framework.

Adding to the controversy, Rahul Gandhi alleged broken promises regarding the opportunity to voice specific concerns. Despite Gandhi's statement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju contested these claims, maintaining that no such assurance was provided in conversations involving Speaker Om Birla and Congress members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIC Calls for Transparency Overhaul in Compassionate Appointments

CIC Calls for Transparency Overhaul in Compassionate Appointments

 India
2
Bhumjaithai's Triumph: Thailand's Political Landscape Reshaped

Bhumjaithai's Triumph: Thailand's Political Landscape Reshaped

 Global
3
Former Officer's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai

Former Officer's Drunken Drive Causes Chaos in Navi Mumbai

 India
4
Zimbabwe's Dominant Bowlers Decimate Oman in T20 Clash

Zimbabwe's Dominant Bowlers Decimate Oman in T20 Clash

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026