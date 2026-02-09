Left Menu

Opposition Targets RSS for Associating with Singer Adnan Sami

The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the RSS after its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, dined with singer Adnan Sami, whose father was a Pakistan Air Force pilot during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. The incident sparked allegations of anti-nationalism and controversy over the presence of other celebrities and figures with problematic pasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:02 IST
Opposition Targets RSS for Associating with Singer Adnan Sami
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of criticism, the Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have publicly denounced the RSS for its conspicuous association with singer Adnan Sami. The ire stems from an event where the RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, shared a meal with Sami, sparking accusations of unpatriotic conduct.

Congress highlighted Adnan Sami's familial ties, pointing to his father's past service as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force during the 1965 India-Pakistan war and his involvement in the Pathankot air base attack. The grand old party's outrage was echoed by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who questioned the values the RSS is promoting through such associations.

Adding to the controversy, the event saw attendance by Bollywood stars and figures purportedly linked with economic offences. Critics, including Raut, condemned the RSS for seemingly ignoring these backgrounds, questioning the message it sends amidst a backdrop of international political agreements and social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

