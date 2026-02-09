Starmer's Struggle: Leadership on the Edge Amid Mandelson Scandal

The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, is facing a precarious position as he seeks to convince Labour lawmakers to retain him as leader. This comes in the wake of the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, following revelations of a controversial appointment.

The controversy centers around Starmer's 2024 decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as the British ambassador to Washington, despite Mandelson's past ties to the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Critics argue that Starmer should have foreseen the backlash, given Mandelson's history of ethical scandals.

As pressure mounts, Starmer has apologized and committed to releasing documents concerning Mandelson's appointment. Meanwhile, Labour trails behind the hard-right Reform UK party, exacerbating internal challenges and fueling discussions of a potential leadership challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)