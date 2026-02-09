Takaichi's Ambitious Tax Cut: Balancing Dreams with Fiscal Realities

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi renewed her pledge to cut the sales tax on food, following a significant election win that enhances the potential for impactful stimulus measures. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party secured victory by promising to suspend the 8% food tax for two years, a goal Takaichi considers a 'long-cherished dream.'

During a news conference, Takaichi emphasized the importance of a 'responsible, proactive fiscal policy' and committed to enacting the tax suspension at 'the earliest date possible,' without resorting to new debt issuance. She stressed the need to shift Japan away from restrictive fiscal policies and insufficient investment.

Following Takaichi's electoral success, stock markets surged to record highs, while the yen recovered amid currency market interventions. However, analysts highlight the challenge of offsetting the tax's fiscal impact, worth approximately 5 trillion yen annually, as Takaichi navigates potential repercussions on government bond yields and broader economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)