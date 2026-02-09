Political Tensions Rise: Gandhi Challenges Modi on Budget Debate

In a stirring call, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of evading the Lok Sabha, alleging a sidestep from crucial discussions. The bone of contention, according to Gandhi, revolves around a former army chief's contentious book and concerns surrounding a critical US deal impacting farmers.

Gandhi further called out the government, questioning their intentions for stalling debates on the Budget. He challenged claims of PM Modi being under threat, nudging authorities to file an FIR against alleged threats. Gandhi's assertions amplify the narrative of government reluctance on confronting pressing national issues in the House.

The Congress stalwart's statements follow a series of interruptions in parliamentary proceedings, which he attributes to the administration's fear of open debate. The ongoing tussle illustrates the deep partisan divides in the Indian political narrative, centering around freedom of expression within the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)