Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will spearhead a significant U.S. delegation at the upcoming Munich Security Conference. The event, marked by a 'crisis of trust', seeks to emphasize the importance of transatlantic relationships.

This year, the conference will see participation from over 50 members of Congress, including Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Fifteen EU prime ministers or heads of state will also be present, an indication of the global interest in strengthening these strategic alliances.

The agenda includes Europe's capability to independently assert itself on the international stage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is among the notable attendees, alongside Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado appearing virtually.

