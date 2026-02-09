Left Menu

Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead a U.S. delegation at the Munich Security Conference, highlighting transatlantic relations amidst a crisis of trust. More than 50 U.S. Congress members and 15 European leaders will attend. Discussions will focus on Europe's ability to assert itself independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:58 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will spearhead a significant U.S. delegation at the upcoming Munich Security Conference. The event, marked by a 'crisis of trust', seeks to emphasize the importance of transatlantic relationships.

This year, the conference will see participation from over 50 members of Congress, including Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Fifteen EU prime ministers or heads of state will also be present, an indication of the global interest in strengthening these strategic alliances.

The agenda includes Europe's capability to independently assert itself on the international stage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is among the notable attendees, alongside Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado appearing virtually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

