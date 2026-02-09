Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Roil Assam's Political Climate

In a heated political clash, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has vehemently dismissed claims made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma had alleged a connection between Lok Sabha's deputy opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan, a statement swiftly denounced as unfounded.

APCC President Bosiram Siram, addressing the media, described Sarma's assertions as "politically motivated" and devoid of evidence. These allegations, according to Siram, are attempts to mislead the public amidst growing support for the opposition, suggesting the ruling party's unease.

Chief Minister Sarma, however, insists on a deeper nexus involving Gogoi, his British wife, and a Pakistani national, citing supposed intelligence leaks. The controversy underscores the heightened political tensions, as parties jostle for public perception and credibility ahead of upcoming political contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)