Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Roil Assam's Political Climate
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee rejected Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's assertions linking opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan. APCC President Bosiram Siram labeled the claims as politically motivated and baseless. The allegations have stirred political tension, causing both controversy and strong denials from the Congress party.
In a heated political clash, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has vehemently dismissed claims made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma had alleged a connection between Lok Sabha's deputy opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan, a statement swiftly denounced as unfounded.
APCC President Bosiram Siram, addressing the media, described Sarma's assertions as "politically motivated" and devoid of evidence. These allegations, according to Siram, are attempts to mislead the public amidst growing support for the opposition, suggesting the ruling party's unease.
Chief Minister Sarma, however, insists on a deeper nexus involving Gogoi, his British wife, and a Pakistani national, citing supposed intelligence leaks. The controversy underscores the heightened political tensions, as parties jostle for public perception and credibility ahead of upcoming political contests.
