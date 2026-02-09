Left Menu

Political Turbulence: Starmer's Leadership Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Gilt Yields

The resignation of key advisers has prompted a rise in British government bond yields and scrutiny of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership. The turbulence is influencing gilt yields as investors react to political instability, with some Labour Party members criticizing Starmer's decisions and future prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:28 IST
The UK's political landscape is witnessing turmoil, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership faces increased scrutiny following the resignation of his director of communications, Tim Allan. Allan's departure was announced on Monday, pushing British government bond, or gilt, yields to session highs.

On the heels of his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney's resignation on Sunday, investors are now questioning the political stability under Starmer's administration. McSweeney stepped down after advising Starmer to appoint controversial figure Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S., despite Mandelson's ties to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The investment community remains jittery, as long-dated borrowing costs rose, reflecting concerns over Britain's budgetary outlook. Gilt auctions are forthcoming, and investor sentiment will be tested further with upcoming economic growth data, as Labour Party members voice dissatisfaction and investors brace for potential leadership challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

