Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes RSS and BJP Over Bharat Ratna Demand for Savarkar

Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the BJP and RSS for proposing the Bharat Ratna for V D Savarkar. He questioned the RSS's priorities, suggesting they might even consider Nathuram Godse for the award. Owaisi highlighted historic figures like Maulvi Alauddin and questioned Savarkar's role in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:36 IST
Owaisi Criticizes RSS and BJP Over Bharat Ratna Demand for Savarkar
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led Centre and RSS, following remarks by the Sangh chief advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Owaisi argued that the BJP might even extend India's highest civilian honor to Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking at a rally during the municipal polls campaign in Telangana's Mahabubnagar, Owaisi cited Maulvi Alauddin's history, referring to his imprisonment at 'Kala Pani' following his actions during the First War of Independence in 1857.

The Hyderabad MP cast doubt on the RSS's judgment, questioning their push for Savarkar, who allegedly conspired in Gandhi's assassination. He further pressed the implications of Justice Kapur's commission report on the assassination and its views on Savarkar's involvement.

TRENDING

1
King's College London Expands Scholarships for Indian Postgraduates

King's College London Expands Scholarships for Indian Postgraduates

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine's Arms Export Expansion: Bolstering European Defense Amidst War

Ukraine's Arms Export Expansion: Bolstering European Defense Amidst War

 Global
3
Labour Codes Garner Widespread Trust Among Workers and Employers: VVGNLI Study

Labour Codes Garner Widespread Trust Among Workers and Employers: VVGNLI Stu...

 India
4
Luxury on the Loose: The Lamborghini Crash Scandal

Luxury on the Loose: The Lamborghini Crash Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026