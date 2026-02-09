Owaisi Criticizes RSS and BJP Over Bharat Ratna Demand for Savarkar
Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the BJP and RSS for proposing the Bharat Ratna for V D Savarkar. He questioned the RSS's priorities, suggesting they might even consider Nathuram Godse for the award. Owaisi highlighted historic figures like Maulvi Alauddin and questioned Savarkar's role in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
- Country:
- India
Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led Centre and RSS, following remarks by the Sangh chief advocating for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.
Owaisi argued that the BJP might even extend India's highest civilian honor to Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking at a rally during the municipal polls campaign in Telangana's Mahabubnagar, Owaisi cited Maulvi Alauddin's history, referring to his imprisonment at 'Kala Pani' following his actions during the First War of Independence in 1857.
The Hyderabad MP cast doubt on the RSS's judgment, questioning their push for Savarkar, who allegedly conspired in Gandhi's assassination. He further pressed the implications of Justice Kapur's commission report on the assassination and its views on Savarkar's involvement.
Bharat Ratna's prestige will increase if award given to Veer Savarkar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai.