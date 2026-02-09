Left Menu

Starmer's Crisis: A Political Drama Unfolds

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces calls to resign following the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson, linked to Jeffrey Epstein, as ambassador to the U.S. Despite staff resignations and criticism, Starmer is determined to remain in leadership, attempting to shift focus onto national economic issues.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains resolute amid mounting pressure to resign following the resignation of two aides. The departure of his closest aide, Morgan McSweeney, over the appointment of Peter Mandelson has cast doubt on Starmer's judgment, given Mandelson's connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite such controversies, Starmer addressed his staff, emphasizing that politics must remain a positive force. He expressed regret over the Mandelson appointment but was steadfast in pushing forward, acknowledging the need for leadership amid rising government borrowing costs and economic challenges.

Critics, including opposition leader Kemi Badenoch, suggest Starmer's handling of his administration is subpar. Amid calls for new leadership within the Labour Party, Starmer aims to divert focus back to resolving key economic issues like the cost of living crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

