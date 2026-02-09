Ashok Kumar Takes Helm as Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer
Ashok Kumar, a 2006 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as Delhi's chief electoral officer. He replaces R Alice Vaz, who was acting CEO until a new appointment. The Delhi government must report compliance to the Election Commission within a week.
Ashok Kumar, a seasoned IAS officer from the 2006 AGMUT cadre, was named the new chief electoral officer of Delhi this Monday.
The Election Commission mandated that Kumar commence his duties immediately, with the Delhi government directed to submit a compliance report within a week.
This appointment follows the reassignment of R Alice Vaz, who was temporarily handling the CEO responsibilities in Delhi. AGMUT cadre officers have traditionally been assigned to such roles in the region, covering areas like Delhi and various union territories.
