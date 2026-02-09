Left Menu

Francois Villeroy de Galhau's Surprise Departure: ECB Loses Policy Dove

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau will step down in June, ahead of schedule, to lead a Catholic foundation. Villeroy's departure enables President Macron to appoint a replacement before the 2027 presidential election. His exit marks the loss of a strong advocate for lower interest rates at the ECB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:41 IST
Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has announced his resignation effective June, departing more than a year before his term ends. This move creates a vacancy in the European Central Bank of a notable proponent of lower interest rates.

Villeroy cited his commitment to head a Catholic foundation aiding vulnerable youth and families as the reason behind his decision. His departure will allow French President Emmanuel Macron to appoint a successor in time for the spring 2027 presidential election, amid speculation of a shift towards eurosceptic leadership.

The move marks a significant change for the ECB, as Villeroy has been a consistent voice warning against inflation risks. Candidates for his successor include current Treasury director Bertrand Dumont, former head Emmanuel Moulin, Deputy Governor Agnes Benassy-Quere, former ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure, and ex-OECD chief economist Laurence Boone.

