Standoff in Parliament: Opposition Moves for Speaker's Ouster

The opposition parties are spearheading a motion to unseat Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of stifling parliamentary debate and suspending MPs. This push follows last week's uproar when key opposition figures, including Rahul Gandhi, were barred from speaking on significant national issues.

In a bid to broker a resolution, leaders including TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav met with Birla. They stressed that discussions should proceed, especially on contentious issues like India-China relations and National Budget concerns, which they argue the government is avoiding.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have rallied support from over 100 MPs, preparing to file their resolution under Article 94-C of the Constitution. As tensions rise, the standoff highlights the ongoing battle over parliamentary procedure and freedom of speech within the Indian political landscape.

