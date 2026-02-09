Left Menu

PDP MLA Questions SASCI Scheme: Risky Loans for J&K's Future?

PDP MLA Wahid-ur-Rehman Para raised concerns regarding the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme's implementation in Jammu and Kashmir, urging a review of its financial impact. He questioned the need for market loans when public funds remained unspent, warning of the risk of privatizing public assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:59 IST
PDP MLA Wahid-ur-Rehman Para has raised an alarm over the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme's potential financial repercussions for Jammu and Kashmir. In the state assembly, Para questioned the scheme's loan component and demanded the creation of a House committee to investigate its long-term implications.

He criticized the government for seeking new loans while substantial amounts of allocated funds remain unspent. Para alleged the SASCI scheme was a market-raised loan rather than a grant, potentially endangering the region's financial health and risking the privatization of public resources and infrastructure.

The PDP leader also highlighted the public's apprehension about losing control over land and water resources. He urged transparency from the government and questioned the diversion of the assembly's focus from addressing these crucial financial issues.

