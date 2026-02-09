Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: A Historic US Diplomatic Mission in Armenia

Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia to advance a US-brokered peace deal with Azerbaijan. The deal aims to reopen transportation routes and resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Vance, met with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, will also visit Azerbaijan. The initiative includes creating the 'Trump Route' to aid reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yerevan | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:29 IST
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • Armenia

In a historic diplomatic move, Vice President JD Vance arrived in Armenia on Monday, marking the first visit by a sitting US vice president or president to the country. The Trump administration is seeking to finalize a US-brokered peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Upon arrival, Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha, was accorded a ceremonial welcome as he prepared for critical meetings with Armenian leadership, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The visit aims to reinforce commitments made at an August White House meeting that targeted reopening key transportation routes and overcoming historical tensions.

The peace deal focuses on establishing a significant transit corridor, the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,' connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave. However, this agreement requires further signings and ratifications. Vance is scheduled to continue his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, while a newly formed Board of Peace, chaired by President Trump, plots future reconciliation efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

