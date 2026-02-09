Congress Moves to Challenge Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Rising Tensions

On Monday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated he had not been consulted regarding the plan to initiate a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, despite being aware of the Opposition's intentions. He emphasized the importance of adhering to procedural requirements, noting that formal notice is yet to be filed and discussions continue among members.

Tharoor clarified to reporters, 'There has been no talk with me about this issue. I am aware of the intention, but a procedure must be followed; without filing, it's not news yet. Discussions have involved some members.' Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concerns about the Speaker's management of parliamentary matters.

Gandhi Vadra highlighted, 'The Speaker faced undue pressure, leading to misguided statements. Women MPs are silenced, and Congress legislators, including myself, oppose these actions firmly. The Prime Minister avoided the House, forcing the Speaker to speak on his behalf, which is inappropriate.' Congress MPs initiated the no-confidence motion against Om Birla, backed by the Samajwadi Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. However, Trinamool Congress's stance remains undisclosed, and Congress seeks further party support.

This development follows claims that Rahul Gandhi was blocked from speaking during the President's Address discussion. Monday saw repeated disruptions by the Opposition over a demanded discussion on the India-US interim trade agreement. Consequently, the Lok Sabha was adjourned, scheduled to resume at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)