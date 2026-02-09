Left Menu

Amit Shah Launches Cybercrime Initiatives, Strengthens Digital Defenses at National Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheads a national conference on cyber-enabled frauds in New Delhi, emphasizing collaborative efforts for prevention, investigation, and victim protection. New cybercrime divisions and initiatives are launched to reinforce India's digital safety amid rapid tech advancements, tackling organized cybercriminal networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:20 IST
Amit Shah Launches Cybercrime Initiatives, Strengthens Digital Defenses at National Conference
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah will deliver the keynote address at a pivotal National Conference on 'Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem' set for Tuesday in New Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs reports that the minister will also preside over an investiture ceremony for CBI officers, inaugurate the new Cybercrime Branch of the CBI, and launch the S4C Dashboard of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The conference, spanning two days, is organized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with the I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs. The CBI, having developed significant expertise in cybercrime investigations since 2000, now showcases its enhanced capabilities with the establishment of the Cybercrime Investigation Division in 2022. This division serves as the central agency handling cyber threats affecting the Central Government, tackling both cyber-dependent and cyber-enabled crimes.

Set against the backdrop of India's digital evolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the conference aims to craft a unified strategy for combating cyber-enabled fraud. Key objectives include understanding fraud trends, examining the pillars of the cyber-fraud ecosystem, fostering inter-agency cooperation, and utilizing AI and data analytics in fraud investigations. Officials from various sectors, including law enforcement, financial institutions, telecom providers, and international policy representatives, are expected to engage in this 'whole-of-ecosystem' approach to strengthen digital defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

Olympic Athletes Voice Opinions Amid Political Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

Delhi Police Cracks E-Commerce Theft Racket

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

Supreme Court Mandates Nationwide SOP Adoption to Combat Cyber Frauds

 India
4
Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026