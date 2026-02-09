Amit Shah Launches Cybercrime Initiatives, Strengthens Digital Defenses at National Conference

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah will deliver the keynote address at a pivotal National Conference on 'Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem' set for Tuesday in New Delhi. The Ministry of Home Affairs reports that the minister will also preside over an investiture ceremony for CBI officers, inaugurate the new Cybercrime Branch of the CBI, and launch the S4C Dashboard of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The conference, spanning two days, is organized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with the I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs. The CBI, having developed significant expertise in cybercrime investigations since 2000, now showcases its enhanced capabilities with the establishment of the Cybercrime Investigation Division in 2022. This division serves as the central agency handling cyber threats affecting the Central Government, tackling both cyber-dependent and cyber-enabled crimes.

Set against the backdrop of India's digital evolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the conference aims to craft a unified strategy for combating cyber-enabled fraud. Key objectives include understanding fraud trends, examining the pillars of the cyber-fraud ecosystem, fostering inter-agency cooperation, and utilizing AI and data analytics in fraud investigations. Officials from various sectors, including law enforcement, financial institutions, telecom providers, and international policy representatives, are expected to engage in this 'whole-of-ecosystem' approach to strengthen digital defenses.

