Jamaat-e-Islami's Final Election Plea Highlights Integrity and Inclusivity

Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh's largest Islamic party, makes a final appeal for votes before the elections, emphasizing its corruption-free record and reputation for efficiency. Party chief Shafiqur Rahman reassures voters of inclusive policies, pledging strong representation for women and minorities, and promising to prioritize national interest in international relations.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's largest Islamic party, Jamaat-e-Islami, made its last fervent appeal for votes on Monday, emphasizing its unblemished record in government and reputation for efficiency. As electioneering draws to a close ahead of the February 12 polls, the party seeks to affirm its credibility among voters.

In a nationwide televised address, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman invited citizens to support the 'dari palla' (weighing scale) symbol. He underscored that no party leader has faced corruption charges, highlighting their dedicated service across various levels of governance. Rahman also assured minority communities of their safety and representation in state affairs.

Addressing past controversies over women in leadership, Rahman pledged that women would regain mainstream leadership roles in society if the party comes to power. He promised recognition of talents across corporate and political spheres without bias. Jamaat promises to foster international relations based on equal status while prioritizing national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

