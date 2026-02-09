Left Menu

Political Turbulence: Starmer's Leadership Under Scrutiny Amidst Market Woes

British markets faced strain following the resignation of two aides close to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. As political pressure mounts, backed figures support him, though UK assets underperform. Speculation about Starmer’s leadership persists alongside market volatility, with finance minister Rachel Reeves also feeling fiscal pressure.

Updated: 09-02-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:33 IST
British financial markets experienced mounting pressure on Monday, coinciding with calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation from the leader of his party in Scotland following the back-to-back resignations of two key aides.

The markets saw some stabilization after former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner extended her support to Starmer, with health minister Wes Streeting echoing a similar sentiment, asserting no need for Starmer to step down. Despite this backing, UK's stocks and bonds faltered compared to their international counterparts.

Amid a challenging economic backdrop, allegations involving ambassadorial appointments have cast a shadow over Starmer's leadership capabilities. With both political and economic uncertainties looming large, experts suggest a leadership change may offer a reset, yet caution about the potential for substantial change given the constraints faced by UK leaders.

