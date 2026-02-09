Geeta Dhami's Heartfelt Tribute to Her Husband's Dedication

At a recent event in Uttarakhand, Geeta Dhami, the wife of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, offered a moving tribute to her husband's relentless dedication to his duties. Geeta, speaking at the Uttarayan Kauthik Mahotsav, addressed the gathered audience with emotion, highlighting contributions her husband has made to the state.

Geeta noted how her husband, often referred to as the 'chief servant', has worked tirelessly without taking a single day off, underlining that the whole state is his extended family. She linked his success to the unwavering support of family members, drawing comparisons to legendary figures while underscoring the understated role of homemakers.

She further emphasized the chief minister's legislative achievements, such as implementing the strict anti-cheating law and the Uniform Civil Code, along with providing jobs to thousands of families. Geeta also shared her own involvement as the founder of the Seva Sankalp Foundation, which hosted the festival.