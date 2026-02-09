Left Menu

Geeta Dhami's Heartfelt Tribute to Her Husband's Dedication

Geeta Dhami, wife of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, praised her husband's dedication to his state during an emotional speech. She emphasized the importance of homemakers and highlighted the chief minister's achievements, including anti-cheating laws and the Uniform Civil Code. Her heartfelt words resonated with many at the Uttarayan Kauthik Mahotsav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:42 IST
Geeta Dhami's Heartfelt Tribute to Her Husband's Dedication
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event in Uttarakhand, Geeta Dhami, the wife of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, offered a moving tribute to her husband's relentless dedication to his duties. Geeta, speaking at the Uttarayan Kauthik Mahotsav, addressed the gathered audience with emotion, highlighting contributions her husband has made to the state.

Geeta noted how her husband, often referred to as the 'chief servant', has worked tirelessly without taking a single day off, underlining that the whole state is his extended family. She linked his success to the unwavering support of family members, drawing comparisons to legendary figures while underscoring the understated role of homemakers.

She further emphasized the chief minister's legislative achievements, such as implementing the strict anti-cheating law and the Uniform Civil Code, along with providing jobs to thousands of families. Geeta also shared her own involvement as the founder of the Seva Sankalp Foundation, which hosted the festival.

TRENDING

1
Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Controversy Sparks Bipartisan Criticism

Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Controversy Sparks Bipartisan Criticism

 Global
2
Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision for T20 Clash with India

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision for T20 Clash with India

 Pakistan
3
EU Ramps Up Sanctions: Targeting Global Ports and Banks

EU Ramps Up Sanctions: Targeting Global Ports and Banks

 Global
4
Global Markets Rebound: Tech Stocks and Silver Surge Amid Political Shifts

Global Markets Rebound: Tech Stocks and Silver Surge Amid Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026