Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Controversy Sparks Bipartisan Criticism

Ghislaine Maxwell declined to answer questions during a U.S. House Oversight Committee deposition, invoking her Fifth Amendment rights. Accused of campaigning for clemency, Maxwell faces criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Her lawyer argues the conviction was based on an unfair trial, pushing for clemency from President Trump.

Updated: 09-02-2026 23:39 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell

During a U.S. House Oversight Committee deposition, Ghislaine Maxwell opted to remain silent, refusing to answer questions by invoking her Fifth Amendment rights. The move sparked criticism from both Republican and Democrat committee members.

Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, faces allegations of using the deposition to seek clemency from President Trump. Democrats urged the President to rule out granting her clemency.

Her lawyer, David Markus, advised her stance, highlighting a pending habeas petition challenging her conviction's fairness. Despite revelations from millions of documents, the deposition yielded no substantive advancement in the investigation.

