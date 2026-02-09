Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Controversy Sparks Bipartisan Criticism

During a U.S. House Oversight Committee deposition, Ghislaine Maxwell opted to remain silent, refusing to answer questions by invoking her Fifth Amendment rights. The move sparked criticism from both Republican and Democrat committee members.

Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, faces allegations of using the deposition to seek clemency from President Trump. Democrats urged the President to rule out granting her clemency.

Her lawyer, David Markus, advised her stance, highlighting a pending habeas petition challenging her conviction's fairness. Despite revelations from millions of documents, the deposition yielded no substantive advancement in the investigation.

