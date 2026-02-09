Left Menu

Haryana CM Unveils New Sports Infrastructure for Para-Athletes

Inaugurating the Nagesh Trophy, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced plans for specialized sports infrastructure for para-athletes. The event highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing training and employment opportunities, with financial aid and recognition for the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:56 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the indomitable spirit of athletes, announcing plans for specialized sports infrastructure for para-athletes in the state. Speaking at the inauguration of the Nagesh Trophy Men's National T-20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind, Saini highlighted the government's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering success.

The Chief Minister, joined by Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam, and Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, opened the tournament with an announcement of a Rs 21 lakh financial aid package. The event also celebrated the Indian Women's Cricket Team for the Blind's triumph in the T-20 Women's World Cup for the Blind, recognizing their role as a beacon of inspiration.

Shared Saini, the tournament is a testament to resilience and equal opportunity, with blind cricket having deep roots since 1990. As teams from 29 states compete, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to empowering para-athletes through enhanced infrastructure and opportunities, exemplified by investments in sports facilities and the establishment of a modern rehabilitation center in Panchkula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

