Temp Halt on Gateway Tunnel Project Funding Sparks Controversy

A U.S. judge temporarily halted the restoration of federal funding for the Hudson River Tunnel Project after ordering it to resume. The decision was made to allow time for further government appeals amid concerns over economic impacts. Known as the Gateway project, it's crucial for New York and New Jersey transit.

Updated: 10-02-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 01:10 IST
A United States judge in New York has temporarily put a hold on her decision requiring the Trump administration to lift a freeze on federal funding for the $16 billion Hudson River Tunnel Project. The halt came after U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas ordered the funding be restored, prompting a response from the Justice Department.

The judicial pause is to allow the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review the government's emergency appeal. However, the judge rejected the extended halt request due to the severe economic impact on New York and New Jersey. The Gateway project's operations were disrupted by the funding freeze.

The Hudson Tunnel, vital yet damaged by 2012's Hurricane Sandy, requires funds for repair and construction of a new commuter rail tunnel between Manhattan and New Jersey. The Trump administration is accused of freezing funds as political retribution. Allegations include demands for state infrastructure to be renamed in Trump's honor for funding exchange.

