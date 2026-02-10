Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains defiant despite mounting pressure to step down after appointing Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador. The move has triggered a crisis within his government due to Mandelson's connections with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has been vocal in his criticism, urging Starmer to resign, while key aides have abandoned their posts. Despite political turmoil, Starmer has received backing from top ministers and potential rivals, which stabilizes his position for the moment.

The controversy has sparked financial jitters, with government borrowing costs rising amid uncertain political waters. As Starmer seeks to shift focus back to economic issues, opposition leader Kemi Badenoch questions his governance capabilities, calling for Labour to reassess its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)