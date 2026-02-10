Left Menu

Crisis in Downing Street: Starmer Faces Storm Over Mandelson-Epstein Ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure as files about Jeffrey Epstein's ties with former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson cause political chaos. Despite calls for his resignation, Starmer, backed by senior party members, vows to continue leading his 19-month-old government amidst the unfolding scandal.

Updated: 10-02-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 02:16 IST
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is confronting mounting political tension following revelations of connections between former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein, creating a significant crisis for the Labour leader. Despite not being personally implicated, Starmer is facing criticism for his decision to appoint Mandelson, leading to calls for his resignation.

Senior Labour figures, including Anas Sarwar, are voicing dissatisfaction, demanding new leadership for the party. However, Starmer remains resolute, asserting his commitment to his role and rejecting resignation. Key allies, such as Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, express strong support for his continued leadership.

The situation remains volatile as Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned over the Mandelson appointment. The resignation underscores the challenges before Starmer, who has pledged transparency by promising to release documents about the appointment, intensifying the scrutiny faced by his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

