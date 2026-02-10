Left Menu

Trump Administration Champions Free Speech in Western Democracies

The Trump administration plans to promote free speech in allied Western nations, opposing European regulations like the EU's Digital Services Act. Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers will meet European leaders to discuss digital freedom and direct U.S. funding through grants. The initiative underscores tensions over online regulation and immigration discourse.

The Trump administration has announced an initiative to promote free speech in Western countries allied with Washington, a senior State Department official revealed on Monday. This effort coincides with a European visit aimed at countering regulations perceived by U.S. officials as censorship measures.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers, leading the initiative, plans to discuss digital freedom in cities like Dublin, Budapest, Warsaw, and Munich. Rogers aims to use U.S. funding through grants to bolster free speech in Western democracies, emphasizing transparency in proceedings.

The administration's National Security Strategy criticized European leaders for allegedly censoring speech and issued visa bans against individuals accused of limiting U.S. social media platforms. This stance has fueled debates over the balance between regulating online content and preserving freedoms.

