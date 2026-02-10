South Korea Implements Pre-Review System for U.S. Investments

South Korea is set to introduce a system for preliminary reviews of U.S. investment projects, as announced by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol. The development emerges amidst tensions over delayed trade legislation.

The initiative is designed to preemptively address any potential disputes or misunderstandings between South Korea and the United States, particularly concerning a hefty $350 billion investment commitment.

Koo highlighted that final investment decisions will be grounded in an exhaustive evaluation of commercial viability and prevailing foreign exchange market conditions.

