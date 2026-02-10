Left Menu

Seismic Shift: Bhumjaithai's Triumph in Thai Politics

In a transformative election, Thailand's conservative Bhumjaithai Party secured a decisive victory, marking a shift from long-dominant populist politics. The party leveraged nationalist sentiment and strategic alliances, positioning itself to form a government. Opposition reformists face challenges as Bhumjaithai aligns for coalition, reshaping Thailand's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 10-02-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:42 IST
  • Thailand

The Bhumjaithai Party's recent triumph in Thailand's general election represents a pivotal shift in the nation's political landscape, analysts reveal. As the first conservative party to dominate since the early 21st century, it signifies stability prioritized over reform.

With 193 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives, Bhumjaithai is strategically poised to form the next government under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Coalition-building remains crucial to secure the 251 votes required to elect the prime minister, as the progressive People's Party opts out.

The party's rise is attributed to its nationalistic campaign during the Thai-Cambodian border conflict and strategic rural alliances. In contrast, reformist groups struggle to resonate amidst prevailing nationalist sentiment, as evidenced by recent legal challenges facing former Move Forward members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

