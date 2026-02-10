Left Menu

Sunetra Pawar: A New Chapter in Maharashtra's Leadership

Sunetra Pawar steps into her ministerial role as Maharashtra's Deputy CM, marking a significant transition after the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar. Embracing responsibilities in excise, sports, and minority welfare, she prepares for key cabinet and business advisory meetings, guiding the state's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:20 IST
On Tuesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar commenced her official duties at the state secretariat, Mantralaya. Her assumption of office comes 13 days after the tragic demise of her husband and predecessor, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash.

Accompanied by senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and her elder son, Parth Pawar, Sunetra's inauguration signifies a poignant moment of leadership transition. She is set to attend her first cabinet meeting since becoming deputy CM, following Ajit Pawar's fatal accident on January 28.

Taking charge of the excise, sports, and minority welfare departments, Sunetra Pawar has also been appointed guardian minister of Beed and Pune. Her leadership will guide the NCP as they navigate upcoming political dynamics, marked by a victorious election outcome in Pune Zilla Parishad.

