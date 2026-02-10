Nitin Nabin's Elevation Sparks Celebratory Scenes at Bihar Assembly

Nitin Nabin, the newly elected national president of the BJP, received a warm welcome at the Bihar legislative assembly on Tuesday. As members chanted slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' BJP celebrated its newly achieved status as the single largest party in the House.

Speaker Prem Kumar, himself a veteran BJP leader, expressed pride in having a member ascend to such a high position in national politics. He invited leaders from various parties to comment on Nabin's recent rise to prominence, acknowledging the significant milestone it represents.

Among the voices heard were Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) MLA Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and members from other parties. However, the proceedings were marred by opposition members walking out in protest of the rising rape incidents in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)