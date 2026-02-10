Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Political Shifts

Euro zone bond yields remained stable as markets assessed political events in Japan and the UK. Japan's Liberal Democratic Party won a historic election, potentially leading to stimulus measures, while UK political turbulence involving Prime Minister Keir Starmer impacted British yields. Market focus also included upcoming U.S. economic data.

Updated: 10-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:27 IST
Investors remained cautious on Tuesday as euro zone bond yields stayed largely steady, balancing the potential impacts of political developments in Japan and the UK on European debt markets.

The German 10-year yield, a euro zone benchmark, saw a slight decrease of two basis points to 2.8218%. Japan's election on Sunday, marking a significant victory for the Liberal Democratic Party, raised prospects for economic stimulus under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Meanwhile, Japanese bond yields showed stability.

In the UK, political tensions surrounding Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amid criticism and resignation within his party, affected British assets. The British 10-year gilt yield dropped by nearly 3 basis points. The market also focused on U.S. economic indicators and Alphabet's $20 billion bond issuance, highlighting activity in the high-grade bond market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

