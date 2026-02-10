Opposition Gains Momentum: Resolution to Remove Lok Sabha Speaker Tabled

In a strategic move, opposition parties have united to file a resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The notice for the resolution was officially submitted by opposition members on Tuesday, and its examination is underway, as confirmed by sources within the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The push for Birla's removal follows procedural requirements under Article 94C of the Constitution. The stipulations include a resolution backed by at least two Lok Sabha members and a subsequent approval through a simple majority in the House. Detailing the procedural intricacies, former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary highlighted that all House members are counted in the majority calculation.

While previous attempts to unseat a Speaker have been unsuccessful, the resolution will undergo a 14-day process before reaching the House for consideration. It's notable that charges must be specified in the resolution, allowing the Speaker a right to defense under Article 96. Despite past resolutions, no such motion has succeeded due to governmental majorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)