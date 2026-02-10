BJP Criticizes Opposition's Move Against Lok Sabha Speaker

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Opposition's attempt to unseat Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra labeled the move as a ploy influenced by external forces, specifically citing George Soros, known US-based billionaire, as an instigator.

As the Opposition, led by the Congress and its allies, submitted a notice against Birla, they cited the Speaker's refusal to allow their leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to address certain debates. The BJP argued that these actions constitute an attack on India's constitutional integrity.

Patra further suggested that instead of targeting Birla, the nation should consider ousting Rahul Gandhi and the Congress from political relevance. He described the Congress's legislative tactics as damaging and unproductive for India's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)