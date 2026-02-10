Left Menu

BJP Chief Nitin Nabin’s Triumphant Return to Bihar Assembly

Nitin Nabin, BJP's national president, celebrated the improved image of Bihar in the state's assembly, crediting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Nabin, a key political figure, reflected on his unexpected rise in politics from student days to national prominence, emphasizing the party's role in his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:18 IST
BJP Chief Nitin Nabin’s Triumphant Return to Bihar Assembly
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the national president of the BJP, made a notable appearance in the Bihar assembly, lauding the state's improved reputation under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's tenure. He recalled Bihar's past image crises and commended current leadership for the positive transformation.

Nabin, representing the Bankipur constituency, was welcomed by key NDA figures, including Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, and other state leaders. His entrance was met with enthusiastic slogans from BJP members, celebrating Nabin's rise to national prominence at the age of 45.

Sharing the story of his political ascent, Nabin credited his journey to his party and the assembly, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the trust placed in him. The session, however, witnessed an opposition walkout over increasing crimes against women in the state.

TRENDING

1
Colombian Roses Under Economic Pressure: The Valentine's Day Challenge

Colombian Roses Under Economic Pressure: The Valentine's Day Challenge

 Global
2
BJP Targets Congress Over No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP Targets Congress Over No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker

 India
3
NHRC Demands Answers in Tamil Nadu Migrant Worker Assault Case

NHRC Demands Answers in Tamil Nadu Migrant Worker Assault Case

 India
4
Tragic Family Death in Surat: Gas Leakage Suspected

Tragic Family Death in Surat: Gas Leakage Suspected

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026