BJP Chief Nitin Nabin’s Triumphant Return to Bihar Assembly

Nitin Nabin, the national president of the BJP, made a notable appearance in the Bihar assembly, lauding the state's improved reputation under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's tenure. He recalled Bihar's past image crises and commended current leadership for the positive transformation.

Nabin, representing the Bankipur constituency, was welcomed by key NDA figures, including Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, and other state leaders. His entrance was met with enthusiastic slogans from BJP members, celebrating Nabin's rise to national prominence at the age of 45.

Sharing the story of his political ascent, Nabin credited his journey to his party and the assembly, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the trust placed in him. The session, however, witnessed an opposition walkout over increasing crimes against women in the state.