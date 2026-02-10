China has affirmed its unwavering support for the patriotic pro-reunification forces in Taiwan, while pledging to take a decisive stand against separatists. This announcement was made during the annual Taiwan Work Conference, a significant event that outlines the Chinese Communist Party's policy on Taiwan.

The latest remarks come amid rising political and military pressure from Beijing, who views Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory despite objections from the Taiwanese government. Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader in the Communist Party, emphasized the importance of advancing the 'great cause of national reunification', according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

This has been met with criticism from Taiwan's government, which dismissed the statements as routine rhetoric, insisting that Taiwan's future should be decided by its own people. Meanwhile, China continues to warn external forces, including the U.S., against interference, maintaining its position on militaristic readiness to secure its stance on Taiwan.