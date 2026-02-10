Political Turmoil in Telangana: Controversy Over BJP Candidate's Suicide
BJP member K Laxman attempted to discuss the suicide of his party's candidate in Telangana during a Rajya Sabha session, alleging pressure to withdraw from the election. The Chairman curtailed the discussion, leading to a charged exchange between opposing political parties.
- Country:
- India
In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, BJP member K Laxman raised an issue concerning the alleged suicide of his party's candidate just before municipal elections in Telangana. The incident sparked heated exchanges between political factions.
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan refused Laxman the opportunity to present his case, leading to uproarious scenes as opposition and treasury benches clashed. Despite calls for order, tensions ran high as Laxman claimed that the candidate was coerced into withdrawing from the election.
As some opposition MPs protested, the Chairman repeatedly asked for calm, highlighting the importance of order during proceedings. The incident underscores intensifying political tensions surrounding the elections in Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- BJP
- Laxman
- suicide
- elections
- Rajya Sabha
- uproar
- Chairman
- Opposition
- Treasury Benches
ALSO READ
Assembly Chaos: Abdullah Sparks Uproar Over Budget Speech
Assam's Final Voters' List Unveiled Ahead of Upcoming Elections
Nepal Readies for Elections with Support from India and Expedited Ballot Production
Telangana Gears Up for High-Stakes Urban Local Body Elections
Tripura CM Calls for BJP Support in TTAADC Elections to Ensure Development and Peace