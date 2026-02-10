Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Telangana: Controversy Over BJP Candidate's Suicide

BJP member K Laxman attempted to discuss the suicide of his party's candidate in Telangana during a Rajya Sabha session, alleging pressure to withdraw from the election. The Chairman curtailed the discussion, leading to a charged exchange between opposing political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:01 IST
In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, BJP member K Laxman raised an issue concerning the alleged suicide of his party's candidate just before municipal elections in Telangana. The incident sparked heated exchanges between political factions.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan refused Laxman the opportunity to present his case, leading to uproarious scenes as opposition and treasury benches clashed. Despite calls for order, tensions ran high as Laxman claimed that the candidate was coerced into withdrawing from the election.

As some opposition MPs protested, the Chairman repeatedly asked for calm, highlighting the importance of order during proceedings. The incident underscores intensifying political tensions surrounding the elections in Telangana.

