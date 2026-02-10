Assam Voter List Finalized for 2026 Amid Special Revisions

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday unveiled the definitive voter list for Assam's Special Revision 2026, encompassing 126 assembly constituencies and listing over 2.49 crore voters. The finalized list marks a decrease of 2,43,485 voters from the initial draft, settling the count at 2,49,58,139 voters.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam reported that the final voter demographic consists of 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 third-gender voters. The Special Revision draft voter list was initially published on December 27, 2025, following a successful house-to-house verification campaign conducted statewide from November 22 to December 20, 2025. Citizens had the opportunity to submit claims and objections between December 27, 2025, and January 22, 2026.

In a related development, the Election Commission has afforded additional time for West Bengal's voter list finalization, postponing it to February 14, 2026. This extension follows extensive enumeration and a necessary rationalization of polling stations. With draft rolls published on December 16, 2025, and claims accepted until mid-January, citizens are urged to participate actively to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls for free and fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)