BJP Criticizes Opposition's Move for Resolution Against Speaker
The BJP criticized the opposition's attempt to impeach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of divisive politics influenced by George Soros. The BJP claimed this move was an attack on constitutional posts and institutions, with Patra calling for impeachment of Rahul Gandhi politically.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The opposition's move to submit a notice for the impeachment of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress and its allies of orchestrating attacks on constitutional posts, allegedly at the behest of billionaire George Soros.
Patra further called for India to politically 'impeach' Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, labeling their actions as anti-democratic.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Opposition
- Impeachment
- Om Birla
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- George Soros
- constitutional
- India
- politics
ALSO READ
BJP Targets Congress Over No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Assam CM Files Massive Defamation Suit Against Congress Leaders
BJP Stuns Congress in Chandrapur Mayoral Election Drama
Congress MP Slams Kiren Rijiju Over 'Baseless' Video Allegations
CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal