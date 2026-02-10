Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Opposition's Move for Resolution Against Speaker

The BJP criticized the opposition's attempt to impeach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of divisive politics influenced by George Soros. The BJP claimed this move was an attack on constitutional posts and institutions, with Patra calling for impeachment of Rahul Gandhi politically.

The opposition's move to submit a notice for the impeachment of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress and its allies of orchestrating attacks on constitutional posts, allegedly at the behest of billionaire George Soros.

Patra further called for India to politically 'impeach' Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, labeling their actions as anti-democratic.

