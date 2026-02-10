Electoral Shakeup: A Dive into Assam's Updated Voter Rolls

The final voter list in Assam has sparked changes, with notable reductions in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Jalukbari constituency. Announced on Tuesday, the final roll indicates a 2.05% drop in Jalukbari's votership.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district released details showing 2.06 lakh electors, a decrease of 4,310 compared to last December's figures. Women voters number 1,08,654, outpacing the 97,653 men registered, alongside seven third gender voters. The deletions included 2,754 men, 1,555 women, and one third gender individual.

The comprehensive state electoral roll stands at 2,49,58,139, down by 0.97% from previous drafts. Citizens can challenge removals within prescribed time frames, coinciding with the upcoming assembly elections in March-April. This election cycle follows the 2023 delimitation exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)