Left Menu

Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Omar Abdullah Firm on His Stand

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declined to apologize to BJP members for his comments in the Assembly, citing disruptions that prevented him from retracting his words. Abdullah criticized the India-US trade deal's impact on Jammu and Kashmir, sparking demands for an apology from BJP legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:24 IST
Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Omar Abdullah Firm on His Stand
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a stormy session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah firmly refused to apologize to BJP members for comments that sparked chaos. The session ended abruptly after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House amid a heated exchange.

The controversy erupted during Abdullah's address, where he criticized the recent India-US interim trade deal, citing potential negative impacts on Jammu and Kashmir's economy. The remarks were seen as 'unparliamentary' by BJP members, who interrupted his speech and demanded an apology.

Abdullah, speaking outside the Assembly, clarified his readiness to rephrase his comments but asserted there was no room for apology due to the disruptions. He emphasized the trade deal's adverse effects on local industries like horticulture, further claiming BJP's unease stemmed from his candid disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh's Historic Pension Reform Empowers Unmarried and Divorced Daughters

Madhya Pradesh's Historic Pension Reform Empowers Unmarried and Divorced Dau...

 India
2
BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation

BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation

 India
3
EU Proposes Conditions for Lasting Peace in Ukraine's Persistent Conflict

EU Proposes Conditions for Lasting Peace in Ukraine's Persistent Conflict

 Belgium
4
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Inquiry into Telangana Candidate's Alleged Suicide

Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Inquiry into Telangana Candidate's Al...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026