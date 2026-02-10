Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Omar Abdullah Firm on His Stand

In a stormy session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah firmly refused to apologize to BJP members for comments that sparked chaos. The session ended abruptly after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House amid a heated exchange.

The controversy erupted during Abdullah's address, where he criticized the recent India-US interim trade deal, citing potential negative impacts on Jammu and Kashmir's economy. The remarks were seen as 'unparliamentary' by BJP members, who interrupted his speech and demanded an apology.

Abdullah, speaking outside the Assembly, clarified his readiness to rephrase his comments but asserted there was no room for apology due to the disruptions. He emphasized the trade deal's adverse effects on local industries like horticulture, further claiming BJP's unease stemmed from his candid disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)