Pilot Challenges BJP Over Memoir Muzzle

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday sharply criticized the BJP-led government for blocking Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir. Pilot questioned the government's intentions, asking, "What do they want to hide?" and challenging whether the BJP feared a debate on the book.

Pilot emphasized that should any claims in the memoir regarding the 2020 India-China standoff be erroneous, the government must refute them. Conversely, if accurate, he insisted clarity be provided. He stressed the credibility of General Naravane, stating, "If he has written something, why is the Government scared to discuss it?"

The controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi quoted from the memoir in Parliament, arguing it was accessible. General Naravane, however, confirmed through social media that the memoir, titled "Four Stars of Destiny," remains unpublished. Publisher Penguin Random House India supported this, stating any existing copies were unauthorized.

(With inputs from agencies.)