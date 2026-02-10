Senate Scrutiny: Telecom Giants Questioned Over Capitol Attack Data Collection

In a significant development, leading U.S. telecom companies are set to face a Senate Judiciary subcommittee to address concerns over their role in the ongoing Capitol attack investigation. AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are under scrutiny after a Justice Department disclosure about obtaining senators' phone data.

Attorneys for the telecom giants will field questions about subpoenas received as part of the investigation into the January 6, 2021 Capitol assault. AT&T is actively pursuing methods to safeguard congressional members' privacy. The company's representatives will assure the committee of their commitment to legal compliance and privacy expectations.

Verizon has acknowledged its adherence to the law while admitting it could have improved its processes. Meanwhile, T-Mobile's legal team maintains that their response to subpoenas was consistent and compliant with legal standards. As the Senate seeks clarity, the companies aim to demonstrate their dedication to transparency and privacy enhancement going forward.

