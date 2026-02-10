Omar Abdullah's Defiance Stirs Kashmir Assembly

In a charged session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah refused to apologize to BJP members for remarks that sparked chaos in the House. Despite offers to rephrase his words, Abdullah was repeatedly interrupted and finally declared withdrawing them was no longer an option.

The disruption arose amid Abdullah's critique of the India-US trade agreement, labeling it as harmful to Jammu and Kashmir's economic interests, particularly impacting local horticulture and agricultural products. He emphasized that such agreements would result in significant losses for the region.

Additionally, Abdullah defended his administration's Budget while rejecting allegations of over-reliance on central schemes. He highlighted the introduction of autonomous local initiatives such as scholarships, social welfare programs, and free travel for women and persons with disabilities, asserting the government's focus on local growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)