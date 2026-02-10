Left Menu

Lok Sabha Turmoil: Speaker Om Birla Steps Aside Amidst No-Confidence Motion

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has stepped aside following an opposition-led no-confidence motion alleging partisanship. The motion is set for discussion on March 9. At least 118 opposition members submitted the notice, citing instances of unfairness such as not allowing opposition leaders to speak. Article 96 restricts a speaker's role during such proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:30 IST
In a significant development in Indian parliamentary affairs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has temporarily vacated his position following a no-confidence motion initiated by opposition parties. The motion, which accuses Birla of bias, is scheduled for consideration on March 9.

Opposition members, totaling at least 118, have criticized Birla for allegedly suppressing their voices during House debates, particularly by not permitting discussions from leaders including Rahul Gandhi. Furthermore, they noted his decision to suspend eight MPs as a source of contention.

While Article 96 of the Constitution prevents Birla from presiding over the House during this process, he retains the right to present his defense. This move echoes past instances where previous speakers faced similar motions, all of which were eventually resolved in their favor.

