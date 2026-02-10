Left Menu

Myanmar's Unseen Battle: General Yawd Serk Breaks Silence

General Yawd Serk, leader of the Restoration Council of Shan State, criticizes global inaction against Myanmar's military junta's airstrikes on civilians. He underscores China's unique intervention and calls for trust and dialogue among Myanmar's factions, as political upheaval continues since the 2021 coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:39 IST
General Yawd Serk, the leader of one of Myanmar's prominent ethnic armies, accuses world leaders of neglecting the military junta's intensified airstrikes on civilians. He highlights China's singular intervention in the ongoing conflict during his rare media address, just days after a military-backed electoral victory solidifying the junta's power.

Myanmar has been entrenched in conflict since a 2021 military coup ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government. Yawd Serk, who leads armed forces in strategic territories, advocates for trust-building and dialogue among the country's warring factions, as airstrikes have claimed nearly 1,728 civilian lives since late 2024.

Amidst shifting alliances and China's role as a powerbroker, Yawd Serk pushes for a federal army and political solutions over continued violence. He hopes for unity among ethnic forces, as regional dynamics evolve in Asia's Golden Triangle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

