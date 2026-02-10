Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Resolute Stand Amid Political Storm

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer led his first Cabinet meeting after overcoming a leadership challenge. He pledged a commitment to address the living cost crisis, despite controversy over appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US. Starmer emphasized unity against right-wing politics and support for Anas Sarwar in Scotland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:12 IST
Keir Starmer's Resolute Stand Amid Political Storm
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired his inaugural Cabinet meeting on Tuesday after surviving a leadership challenge. He expressed gratitude to his cohesive team while facing criticism over appointing Peter Mandelson, linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the ambassador to the United States.

Starmer firmly rejected calls for his resignation, pledging to uphold his mandate to address England's cost of living crisis and combat the threats posed by far-right politics. He emphasized that the internal strife within the Labour Party shouldn't overshadow the broader fight against divisive right-wing ideologies.

The Labour Party, amidst internal debates and challenges, rallied behind Starmer. Support came from prominent party members, including Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham, advocating a unified push for a Labour government in Scotland, spearheaded by Anas Sarwar, amid unresolved controversial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Man Jailed for Acting as Chinese Government Agent

California Man Jailed for Acting as Chinese Government Agent

 United States
2
Omar Abdullah Defends Pro-Growth Budget Amid India-US Trade Deal Concerns

Omar Abdullah Defends Pro-Growth Budget Amid India-US Trade Deal Concerns

 India
3
SGPC President Criticizes Delhi Government's Stance on Bhullar's Release

SGPC President Criticizes Delhi Government's Stance on Bhullar's Release

 India
4
Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026