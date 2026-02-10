Keir Starmer's Resolute Stand Amid Political Storm

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired his inaugural Cabinet meeting on Tuesday after surviving a leadership challenge. He expressed gratitude to his cohesive team while facing criticism over appointing Peter Mandelson, linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the ambassador to the United States.

Starmer firmly rejected calls for his resignation, pledging to uphold his mandate to address England's cost of living crisis and combat the threats posed by far-right politics. He emphasized that the internal strife within the Labour Party shouldn't overshadow the broader fight against divisive right-wing ideologies.

The Labour Party, amidst internal debates and challenges, rallied behind Starmer. Support came from prominent party members, including Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham, advocating a unified push for a Labour government in Scotland, spearheaded by Anas Sarwar, amid unresolved controversial issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)