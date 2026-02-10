Continued Detention: The Struggle for Freedom of Pablo Guanipa

In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa, formerly imprisoned, remains under house arrest in Maracaibo. His son, Ramon Guanipa, confirmed on Tuesday that the opposition figure is currently restricted in his own home after a brief release, intensifying calls for his full freedom.

Ramon Guanipa expressed relief that his family is together but emphasized that house arrest is still a form of captivity. This situation unfolds against Venezuela's contentious backdrop of reported prisoner releases under U.S. and international scrutiny, despite the government's denial of holding political prisoners.

Juan Pablo Guanipa, known for his staunch opposition to the Venezuela government, was rearrested post-release for purportedly breaching his release terms. His initial release on Sunday was short-lived; unidentified forces forcefully took him again, signaling persistent instability and human rights issues in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)