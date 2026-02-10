Surprise Alliance Creates Political Turmoil in Chandrapur

In a stunning political twist, the Shiv Sena (UBT) aligned with the BJP, leading to the election of a BJP mayor in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, much to the chagrin of ally Congress. Sangeeta Khandekar of the BJP defeated Congress candidate Vaishali Mahadule by a single vote, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction extended unexpected support to the saffron party.

The outcome has cast doubt on the unity of the opposition and the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, where Shiv Sena (UBT) is a critical partner. Despite Congress being the largest party in the municipal corporation, rival factions paved a path for the BJP's victory.

Allegations of horse-trading flared, with Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accusing Shiv Sena (UBT) and others of facilitating the BJP's success. Local leaders offered differing narratives on the unexpected alliance, citing developmental interests. Meanwhile, concerns linger over the opposition's strategic coherence ahead of future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)