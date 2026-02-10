Left Menu

Visa Controversy: Political Drama Unfolds Between Assam's CM and Congress MP

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi are embroiled in a controversy over Gogoi's 2013 visit to Pakistan. Sarma alleges Gogoi was a state guest, implying links with Pakistan, while Gogoi insists his trip was legitimate and related to his wife's work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:27 IST
Visa Controversy: Political Drama Unfolds Between Assam's CM and Congress MP
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political confrontation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having connections with Pakistan, based on his 2013 trip to the country without a visa. Sarma alleges Gogoi's admission of visiting Rawalpindi validates his status as a 'state guest.'

Gogoi countered the allegations by clarifying that his visit to Pakistan, including a stop at the ancient city of Takshashila, was conducted with due permissions and related to his wife's professional duties in Islamabad. Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Coulburn, had been based in Islamabad prior to the couple's December 2013 visit.

The dispute has escalated into a political drama ahead of the Assembly elections, drawing public attention and intensifying the war of words between Sarma and Gogoi. Sarma's call for a 'transparent explanation' was met with Gogoi's dismissal of the allegations as unfounded political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

 India
2
Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
4
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026