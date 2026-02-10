Visa Controversy: Political Drama Unfolds Between Assam's CM and Congress MP

In a recent political confrontation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having connections with Pakistan, based on his 2013 trip to the country without a visa. Sarma alleges Gogoi's admission of visiting Rawalpindi validates his status as a 'state guest.'

Gogoi countered the allegations by clarifying that his visit to Pakistan, including a stop at the ancient city of Takshashila, was conducted with due permissions and related to his wife's professional duties in Islamabad. Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Coulburn, had been based in Islamabad prior to the couple's December 2013 visit.

The dispute has escalated into a political drama ahead of the Assembly elections, drawing public attention and intensifying the war of words between Sarma and Gogoi. Sarma's call for a 'transparent explanation' was met with Gogoi's dismissal of the allegations as unfounded political maneuvering.

