Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Venezuela: The Rearrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a former governor and political ally of opposition leader María Corina Machado, has been placed under house arrest in Venezuela. His rearrest occurred shortly after his conditional release, prompting outcry from activists. This incident highlights ongoing political tensions following recent protests and international diplomatic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:06 IST
Political Turmoil in Venezuela: The Rearrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Juan Pablo Guanipa, former opposition governor and ally of Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado, has been rearrested and placed under house arrest, according to his family. Released from prison two days prior, Guanipa's detention underscores the continuing political unrest in Venezuela, marked by government crackdowns against opposition figures.

The Venezuelan government had briefly released Guanipa along with other prominent political prisoners. However, he was quickly re-detained after participating in demonstrations outside detention facilities. His family insists he adhered to his release conditions, including not traveling outside Venezuela, citing court documents as proof.

These developments emerge amid heightened tensions following U.S. actions against President Nicolás Maduro and international calls for Venezuela to address its political prisoner crisis. Sunday's releases coincided with a UN visit, signaling global interest in the situation. Guanipa's words of hope for democratic progress echo throughout the opposition movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

Negligence in Broad Daylight: Army Driver's Murder Case Develops

 India
2
Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

Gold Prices Slide as Market Awaits Key U.S. Economic Data

 Global
4
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026