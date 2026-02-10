Political Turmoil in Venezuela: The Rearrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa

Juan Pablo Guanipa, former opposition governor and ally of Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado, has been rearrested and placed under house arrest, according to his family. Released from prison two days prior, Guanipa's detention underscores the continuing political unrest in Venezuela, marked by government crackdowns against opposition figures.

The Venezuelan government had briefly released Guanipa along with other prominent political prisoners. However, he was quickly re-detained after participating in demonstrations outside detention facilities. His family insists he adhered to his release conditions, including not traveling outside Venezuela, citing court documents as proof.

These developments emerge amid heightened tensions following U.S. actions against President Nicolás Maduro and international calls for Venezuela to address its political prisoner crisis. Sunday's releases coincided with a UN visit, signaling global interest in the situation. Guanipa's words of hope for democratic progress echo throughout the opposition movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)